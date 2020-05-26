Transcript for NJ governor announces graduation plans for class of 2020

I want to leave with several. Important announcements. First of the class of 20/20. I'm proud to say that you will have your opportunity to join with your classmates and families to celebrate. Graduation. And the Department of Education in the office of the secretary of higher education. Will both release guidance on this tomorrow when state. To allow for out door graduation ceremonies to celebrate our students' accomplishments. Starting July 6. This guidance will include social distancing requirements and other necessary health. And safety measures. Additionally given that some graduating classes may be too large to accommodate a crowd within the restrictions in place. For outdoor gatherings this guidance may require multiple ceremonies. To be held across different times and even different days to ensure proper social distancing.

