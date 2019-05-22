North Korea calls Biden a 'low IQ' individual

North Korea issued a list of criticisms against former Vice President Joe Biden after he criticized Kim Jong Un on the campaign trail.
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korea calls Biden a 'low IQ' individual
North Korea is slamming former vice president Joseph Biden using an insult borrowed from president prompt. A commentary posted by the North Korean news agency called Biden a low IQ idiots and help or excuse for a politician. It even mocks him for his two failed presidential runs. The commentary came just days after Biden criticized trump for embracing dictators like Kim Jung Hoon saying Kim is a thug who killed his own a local.

