Transcript for North Korea calls Biden a 'low IQ' individual

North Korea is slamming former vice president Joseph Biden using an insult borrowed from president prompt. A commentary posted by the North Korean news agency called Biden a low IQ idiots and help or excuse for a politician. It even mocks him for his two failed presidential runs. The commentary came just days after Biden criticized trump for embracing dictators like Kim Jung Hoon saying Kim is a thug who killed his own a local.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.