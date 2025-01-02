By the Numbers: History-makers in the 119th Congress

A look at the numbers behind the tide of change coming along as new members of Congress are sworn in this week.

January 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live