By the Numbers: Opioid crisis has escalated during the pandemic

More
U.S. opioid overdoses increased 29% in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a study finds.
1:04 | 02/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Opioid crisis has escalated during the pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:04","description":"U.S. opioid overdoses increased 29% in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a study finds.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75817699","title":"By the Numbers: Opioid crisis has escalated during the pandemic ","url":"/Politics/video/numbers-opioid-crisis-escalated-pandemic-75817699"}