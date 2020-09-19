By the Numbers: Race for the Senate

More
Democrats are slightly favored to win control of the Senate in 2020, according to new forecasts by FiveThirtyEight.
1:08 | 09/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Race for the Senate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"Democrats are slightly favored to win control of the Senate in 2020, according to new forecasts by FiveThirtyEight. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73108182","title":"By the Numbers: Race for the Senate","url":"/Politics/video/numbers-race-senate-73108182"}