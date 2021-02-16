By the Numbers: Witnesses in impeachment trials

More
A look at how many witnesses have testified in past impeachment trials, and how a 9/11-style commission may bring new witness testimony on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
1:43 | 02/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Witnesses in impeachment trials

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:43","description":"A look at how many witnesses have testified in past impeachment trials, and how a 9/11-style commission may bring new witness testimony on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75913309","title":"By the Numbers: Witnesses in impeachment trials","url":"/Politics/video/numbers-witnesses-impeachment-trials-75913309"}