Transcript for Nursing home residents get 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

And after nearly a year in lockdown residents at a nursing home in West Virginia shared their experience getting. Alas doses of the corona virus vaccines and they're excited to get back to more or less normal life. Yeah. When I guess it's kind of depressing I'm seeing my kids its lowest mark. An honor and the Arab total profits are pregnant that I think it's not the only person against all over the world. There are people missing your friends it's so why are you looking forward to now that you've had two shots. Countering. His sugars again we're just mind I'm guns in my mind. And over your life well. It's. Life is grateful that it didn't come on haven't come back clean. And I was. More on how fun you know. And I feel very important sound but. So I wanted to. Yeah. Old boom concerned just go outside again. I haven't seen my husband and myself you can't homicide freaks. They call me every day business of the same thing. Pain and other people who have listened to me its. Sound and it's that. I am really looking forward to having help. Some residents there are nursing home residents who receive care cove in nineteen vaccine.

