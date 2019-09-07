Transcript for Obamacare faces major test at appeals court

The Affordable Care Act also course known as obamacare is facing a major tasks is a federal appeals court against the considerate speak today. It's the three judge panel at the three judge panel upholds the decision by a Texas just to invalidate the entire law over the loss of the individual mandate. It could impact millions of Americans they would lose protections for preexisting conditions as well as other benefits a decision is expected by the end of the summer. Answer grant is cracking down on online bullying with two new features one of the tools asked those about to post offensive comments that think twice before hitting sent. The other allowed users to automatically hide messages from people they don't want something to them. And president Trump's proposed tariffs on trying could cause. A Bible shortage in this country that's because tens of millions of Christian bibles are printed each here in China. Farm court than anywhere else the terrorists would make the bibles too expensive for evangelical groups to give away. Everything is on hold right now even the so called Bible tax pending nutri talks.

