Transcript for Ocasio-Cortez responds to critics in Democratic debate

Out of all of the plans. Medicare for all for example is one of the most widely understood it it's been a policy that. As being introduced in congress for over fifteen years and trends and it's been hashed out it's painful hour. And it's. Can't its popular so really checks up all the boxes of public policy. And the green new deal I'm enormously proud that. And I'm enormously proud and legislation that has been coming from our industry is changes fast on top presidential. Warning stage. And I don't think it's too big and I think it's. Ray clean the scale of the climate crisis necessitates that we take out theory why an ambitious response. That's not political calculation it is scientific consensus. I think it's something to take a look at to really take a look at Medicare drug taking a look at these policies. Because it's not frankly anything you like every other western developed me shin. Has some form of universal health care and single Payer health care is often what works best for working class people. Chip winning and making sure that. Future for this country we need to get people out pieces of though and something to vote for. And the fifteen people for granted in just as soon mean they're gonna show up for the bulls just because there's an excellent we need to be more inspiring. Me to actually work for people's outcomes one. And so I believe that progress. At issue is what will we end it it's not just about winning over Republican votes. But he's not actually inspiring and expanding turnout amongst the electric and we don't actively working people can't let them. I'm accounts faith and he won the presidential election I don't think that's what. Winds us elections I think. Inspired me. Time now having inspiring candidate with a concrete vision. Fights for working people. I expect health care it fights to lower the cost of housing and make sure that. And that the rich are paying their taxes that our public schools are our high quality that's what's going to win this election not some line. That doesn't happen. Easily defined policy and seems to eat. Trying to be all things on people we have to have a stake in the grant it we're going to be the party of working Americans.

