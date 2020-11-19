-
Now Playing: Ohio couple speaks out after 32 guests contracted COVID at wedding
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: Small business owners
-
Now Playing: Biden says Trump’s refusal to work with him shows ‘incredible irresponsibility’
-
Now Playing: Experts caution COVID-19 tests don’t guarantee safe Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: President Trump remains defiant over election
-
Now Playing: Biden discusses local COVID fight with state governors
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma dealing with COVID-19 emergency
-
Now Playing: Boston battles COVID-19 surge
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown - COVID-19 cases surge nationwide forcing school closures
-
Now Playing: There will be ‘no national shutdown,’ Biden says
-
Now Playing: Will Georgia stay blue? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: Is Los Angeles headed to another stay-at-home order?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Jobless claims rise as millions are still out of work
-
Now Playing: Biden transition team’s frustrations grow as delays persist
-
Now Playing: Fallout as Trump terminates his defense secretary and top cybersecurity official
-
Now Playing: Biden warned Trump’s avoidance to transition threatens COVID-19 efforts
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: New breakthrough in Pfizer’s vaccine trials
-
Now Playing: Trump administration continues to refuse to share info with Biden transition team
-
Now Playing: Trump fires top election cybersecurity official