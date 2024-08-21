Oprah gives tribute to Tessie Provost Williams

Oprah gave tribute to Tessie Prevost Williams, who died earlier this year. Williams was one of four Black girls who helped integrate New Orleans public schools in 1960.

August 21, 2024

