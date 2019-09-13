Transcript for O'Rourke takes a stand against gun violence after Texas shootings

Congressman Rourke had a big night tonight and and a really big moment let's roll that clip right now. I met the mother of a fifteen year old girl who was shot by a New York fifteen. And that mother watched her bleed to death over the course of an hour. Because so many other people were shocked by that are fifteen in Odessa and Midland there were enough ambulances to get to them in time. Hell yes we're gonna take your AR fifteen your AK 47. A powerful moment right there. Hell yes. You made it clear where you stand on this gun policy. Gun violence. Mass shootings came to your hometown. And fair to say change that that trajectory of your campaign are you are used to brag about how safe. El Paso was one of the safest cities in America and I did so in part to make the point that we're safe not despite but because we're a city of immigrants and the sons and daughters of immigrants and yet that very fact. Is what drew that killer to us. With a weapon of war that he should have never been able to buy in fact win that AK 47 came in his mom called the cops. In Allen Texas and what held as my son need but he's on the military does it needed to hunt doesn't need to defend himself. And this I'm sorry ma'am nothing we can do about it perfectly legal he drove that weapon 600 miles to El Paso killed 22 people. Grievously injured others. We're all connected. No matter how safe your city is no matter how special your situation. You're part of a violent country and we found that out on August 3 El Paso. In the face of that we've got to make some changes in and literally every single family. But I visited with the survivors those who lost a family member. Are asking me to do something about this and had to come to the conclusion that as. Helpful and important as background checks and red flag laws and ending the sale of weapons of war is. It is not enough if there are millions maybe more than ten million. They ar fifteens an AK forty sevens Allison O'Connor you get the question then becomes how do you get them back it's an idea but how do you implemented. We're a nation of laws and I fully believe in this country in my fellow Americans gun owners and non gun owners alike Republicans independents and Democrats cannot tell you why because I've been listening to them went to a gun show the day after. I announce a proposal and listen to people who own ar fifteens meaner than who's said I would willingly give that weapon up I don't need it. I like it it's fun to shoot but I don't needed to hunt and I understand that it is part of of the problems so I think we don't write anybody off and we don't. You know count the mountain include them in the conversation the solution we might be surprised by what were able to achieve so I think that's the way forward is to make sure that we ask every American to do the right thing. But that we take action after years decades of doing nothing in the face of this violence congressman over thank you so much about you for. For joining us on this panel.

