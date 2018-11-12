Transcript for Oval Office clash

Hi Meredith McGraw for ABC news live from the White House political fireworks erupted here in the Oval Office today. President trump invited House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to the White House to discuss government find dean. But things quickly devolved into a heated argument over border while finding that inning with the president threatening to shut down the government. And I'll be good lottery I am proud to shut down the government for border security check. Because the people of this country don't want criminals and people that have lots of problems. And drugs pouring into our country so I will take the mantle I will be the one to shut it down. The meeting was far from productive and in times became personal. I think the American people recognize that we must keep government open they shut down its not worth anything. And definitely should not have different shut down under have been oh yeah. We'll wait out. The White House Democrats or Republicans have until December 21 to avoid a government shutdown. President trump has continued to push for five billion dollars in government spending for his border while. Far beyond the one point six billion the Republican senate initially requested. Nancy Pelosi said she was coming to the White House today requesting one point three Billy and and that would extend government funding for Homeland Security. But after the explosive fireworks that happened in the Oval Office here today and deal seems to be far from side. Very ABC news live I Meredith who brought the White House.

