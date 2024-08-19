Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg talks gun control, progressive youth at DNC

Hogg has since founded Leaders We Deserve, a grassroots organization dedicated to electing young progressives to Congress and state legislatures across the country.

August 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live