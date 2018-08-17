Transcript for Paul Manafort's fate is in the hands of the jury

I'm Catherine potters here Alexandria Virginia outside the courthouse where palm and a port is on trial and on the jury they are in day to. Of deliberations with a verdict that could come as early as today now take you cross the street here I want to show you. Media village over here everybody waiting for a verdict to come down only stakeout cameras out here will they are there. For the defense team that usually walks in to the court inning out of the court. All day we Tryon a toss them. Some questions so everybody here we can pan over their tips to see. All of the media there they are all preparing for a verdict to come as soon as today now yesterday the jurors had questions for the judge including. We to finding out reasonable doubt now the jury may also have one request yesterday they requested a bigger room the judge granted them that. They have tons of evidence the portrait. 388. Exhibits total want. Being 700. Pages long. Tons of evidence here now how will we find out if a verdict comes down these humid air courthouse that door over there are no electronics allowed. Be it. News will come out that front door on pieces of paper from our great team inside. Now the jurors they have a four page document so they have all eighteen counts with two boxes to check. Guilty or not guilty. All twelve jurors have to unanimously agreed to each count. Captain voters reporting for ABC news.

