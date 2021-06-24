Transcript for Pelosi announces select committee for Jan. 6 assault on Capitol

Many questions regarding the circumstances. Of this assault on our democracy and the response to it we name. It is imperative that we seek the truth of what happened to do that we believe that a bipartisan commission would be the best way. To proceed in the spirit of patriotism and bipartisanship. And to establish an independent 9/11 type commission. Unfortunately. Despite the expressed support of seven GOP senators. Mitch McConnell asked Republican senators to do him a personal thing there. And vote against that connection. Howard lately than Republican senators did him a personal favor rather than honoring their patriotic duty. To protect and sent. For the past four weeks there had been attempts from outside group's from. The nurse across the country to persuade. The senate to pass the commission. Tomorrow will be four weeks since. That commission failed in the Sen. I ask. Leading up to today. Is there a chance. For a two path we gave it so much time. Watson. Not. Maybe someday. In the meantime. I'm hopeful that that could still happen at some point however this morning. With great solemnity and sadness. I'm announcing that the house will be establishing. An senate select committee on the January 6 insurrection. Again January 6 with one of the darkest days in our nation's history it says it now three times. It is imperative that we establish the truth. Of that day and ensure that an attack of that kind. Can not happening that we who. Out the causes of at all. The select committee will investigate a report on the facts and the causes of the attack and it will make report recommendations. For the prevention and and future.

