-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: 10,000 people awaiting flights out of Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: Desperate Afghans wait at Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: Will US extend Afghanistan evacuation deadline?
-
Now Playing: Biden sticks with Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court blocks Biden effort to end Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy
-
Now Playing: VP Harris' East Asia tour delayed by possible Havana syndrome case
-
Now Playing: House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act
-
Now Playing: 'Havana syndrome' case reported amid Harris trip
-
Now Playing: Biden says he won't extend Afghanistan troop withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Vice President Harris lands in Vietnam after delay
-
Now Playing: Biden discusses evacuation effort in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Sen. Gillibrand: Congress will support Biden if he extends evacuation mission
-
Now Playing: Nursing homes respond to COVID-19 vaccine mandate
-
Now Playing: Biden: Afghanistan evacuation could extend beyond Aug. 31 deadline
-
Now Playing: Kathy Hochul replaces Andrew Cuomo as New York governor
-
Now Playing: TikTok stars address vaccine hesitancy, misinformation
-
Now Playing: Who is Kathy Hochul?
-
Now Playing: Cuomo hours from leaving office
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Pfizer CEO reacts after COVID vaccine receives full FDA approval