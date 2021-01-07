Transcript for Pelosi taps Rep. Liz Cheney for select committee

Yesterday. We saw patriotism on display in the house when it passed. Legislation to establish a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the capital. It's been our hope. All of our hope. And the work of our distinguished mr. Bennie Thompson for us to have been able to have the bipartisan. Commission. Passed in the house and a bipartisan way. It got majority vote in the senate in a bi partisan way but it did not get sixty votes. They asked for another week another week another week another week and at the end of last week's says we can't do this until 2023. So we can't wait that long and we went right into motion to establish this select committee. As you can see. I am very proud to be able to announce the members. Of that community. This morning. Are chairmen would be Bennie Thompson. It's chair of the homeland security committee and he negotiated. The bipartisan commission and we thank him for leadership. Cheers and laughed and house administration committee which is I think he hearings and committee of jurisdiction. For the safety. Of the capital. On intelligence being very important this chair Anna and Adam Schiff of the intelligence community. Pete and I Gregoire House Appropriations Committee. That is a committee of jurisdiction. Four this as well as being remembered. Patient community. I'm saying this since in known seniority order. Congresswoman Liz Cheney. Of the armed services committee has patriotic Lee agreed to answer phones and community. His family matters she's dealing with Nate join us depending on how long this takes something very honored and proud. That she has agreed to serve on the community. Represented Stephanie Murphy of armed services committee. Jamie raskin constitutional scholars you'll now. Oversight committee that is a committee major committee of jurisdiction. The committee on oversight. Also on which Judiciary Committee which has at and standing runner all of this and then from the very proud that the main Gloria Nady better captain of the ship. Admiral Wilson more technical in order to level what was the tell them. Retired commander on my guys and a member of the armed services committee. Her interest in this is a long standing in the congress she's also a member of the Homeland Security community.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.