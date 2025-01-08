California woman on evacuating fire: ‘My maternal instincts kicked in’

Kenny and Tricia Rakusin evacuated to Beverly Hills from their home in Pacific Palisades.

January 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live