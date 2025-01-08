Fire chief on ‘difficult firefight’ due to heavy winds

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brent Pascua says that “life safety is our number one priority.”

January 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live