Pete Hegseth, Trump's Pentagon pick, appears to be gaining back GOP support

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien and Selina Wang break down how President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks are being met by lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

December 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live