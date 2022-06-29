Pigs will fly and 'circumnavigate the globe' if Trump testifies: Legal expert

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke to former assistant U.S. attorney Jeff Robbins about the January 6 committee's subpoena of former President Donald Trump.

