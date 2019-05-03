Transcript for Pompeo defends Trump's trade wars to Iowa farmers

And president drugs low tax regulation cutting agenda is ensuring there egg industry along with all the other sectors of economy have room to continue to grow and thrive. That our countries continue to innovate without undue burden. That our farmers will be able to bequeath their rich piece of birth to their children. Unfortunately China has taken a different approach doesn't stateless that of economic practices that threaten the health. Of the American agriculture and should that you've all worked so hard to develop under president dropped. Are due diplomats have been especially visiting opening up markets around the world for all kinds of American agriculture. And along with our call Lindsay USDA. In the trade representatives office and the Department of Commerce. This administration has opened up a path for dairy and poultry to Canada. Lamb and goat meat to Japan. Beef and pork to Argentina poultry to India. Lamb tells governor beef and poultry to Morocco. Days to South Africa Jerry to Turkey. And handfuls others. We hope that the EU two will soon lower its traders. And great grant expanded access for American goods. We're China's concern new market access must come. We must those so and away the correct systems that are enforceable. It doesn't do any good to sign one more agreement one more document if a mechanism to enforce those commitments that the Chinese made to us. Doesn't have the capacity. To create a set of rules and processes that are in forcible.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.