Transcript for President Biden to address Congress ahead of 100th day in office

This week president Biden will get his first address to congress ahead of his 100 day in office. So far just over half of Americans approve of the job he's done in office so far with a 52% approval rating. According to our new ABC news Washington Post poll chief White House correspondent to say Avaya has a closer look at the popularity of president Biden's agenda so far to say good morning. Hey Dan good morning T about 62% approval rating is among the lowest in recent history among modern presidents the issue really here continues to be this persistent partisan divide it we see. As a country but let me show you some more these numbers that is in our that are in our new poll take a look right now president Biden. He's getting overwhelming support from Democrats 90% say they approve the job he's done so far. Only 13% of Republicans however feel that way we're talking about both parties it's his handling of the pandemic that's getting high marks 64%. Approved but on the economy this is a key issue for this White House a key priority just a little over half 52% said say they approve of his handling. Of the economy so far on immigration we've been talking about this for so long now this is a big issue at the southern border facing this White House. Only 37%. Of Americans say they approve of the job that president Biden has done there. On the border. Really the message right now offer voters seems to be that they seem to be sending here Diane is that they want to see more bipartisanship from this White House six out of ten say even if that means compromising. On some of these key issues with Republicans they want to see this White House. Reach out more across the aisle in congress all of this of course. Coming just a few days ahead of the president's joint session this is as he is about to mark his hundred day in office and the White House is saying this is going to be the president's opportunity. To really speak directly to the American people they're going to highlight. We expect in the highlight some of his legislative priorities including this new. What the White House is calling this human infrastructure push things like universal pre K free community college. Dan this is not good a look like any other joint session we have seen in American history significantly fewer people in that chamber just 200. Everybody getting Kobe tested or vaccinated before they can be allowed inside. Understandable sustaining a from the White House for us thanks Sicilian. And here's you're watching in Washington today at 10 AM eastern Supreme Court will hold oral arguments in the case. I'm plumbers as the United States to determine whether the US is responsible for a navy waste site on the island. At 12 eastern white house Press Secretary gen stock you'll get a daily press briefing with the director of the National Economic Council Brian dias. And vice president come on Harris will make a virtual address to the United Nations and meet with the president of Guatemala at 4 PM eastern. As the administration works to solve the crisis in the southern quarter.

