President Biden defends his memory amid Special Counsel report

Special Counsel Robert Hur's report clears Biden of criminal wrongdoing for the mishandling of classified documents but also describes the president as an "elderly man with a poor memory."

February 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live