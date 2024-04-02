President Biden and President Xi speak for the first time since 2023 summit

The call will be followed by high-level engagements between the two countries, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen set to travel to China later this week.

April 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live