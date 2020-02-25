Transcript for President Trump: Weinstein verdict a ‘great victory’ for women

You think justice served in the huddle when single. So I was never a fan of Harvey Weinstein as you know effect he said he was gonna work hard to defeat me. In the election had a network. To get. He use person I didn't like like. I don't know too much about the case position I've been over here between traveling and and being at meetings almost every hour of the day every minute that they haven't been able to really see too much. But I was just out of senators. Knew him a little bit not very well I know because he was in New York. Not not a person like I will say the people that like him with the Democrats. Michelle Obama loved them loved. Hillary Clinton left him. And he gave tremendous money to the Democrats and I guess my question is will the Democrats be asking for that money back. This is being viewed as a milestone for the meet to move. Movement what message can you with president delivered to women. In America we're still afraid to come forward and share their stories sexual harassment at assault. Willie and I don't know the actual results haven't seen too much because I've been in India as you know aside but I I brought I think that from the standpoint of women I think it was a great thing it was a it was a great victory. And yes send a very strong message very very strong message from.

