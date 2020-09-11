Transcript for President Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

President trump how does John Sony's acquired Defense Secretary mark Kasper the president announced the news on Twitter. Writing as brewer had been terminated. And will be replaced by the director of the National Counterterrorism Center Christopher Miller effective immediately. A lot of people in Washington and expecting the secretary asked for could be out after the election after he publicly disagreed with president back in June. When he said that active duty troops should not be sent. Can help control protests on the streets American cities world for more on this let's go to chief global affairs correspondent. This week co anchor Martha Raddatz who's covered this for a long time of that first did this take you by surprise and what do we know about how this came about. What we have no cherry to order a Y old that he may be asked bird. It might be on the chopping block that just exactly what you just described keep publicly disagreed. With the president about. Calling up. Active duty military I would insurrection actually did barrack. Bob chairman Marc Woolley also apologized for. Being with the president in markets where I just before that photo opportunity. However it would surprise it's so quickly. Stand after losing the election is it it is stacked wait a minute why bother you have just two and A half months left. Now apparently. That there wasn't given I had doubt I happen to talk to the Pentagon spokesperson just two hours but for this week came out. And talked about whether an arc. I asked her hat Astros kind of stage there and he says he has no intention of resigning so I get. Being heads up paying. Perhaps in that two hour period Oprah talking agency pledged to close well. Q who knew about it jumped up and maybe he didn't help. At all because Astra hadn't told them that over the Pentagon they're already preparing. For the replacement. To a ride which knoller whose director of national counterterrorism. Under and it Dave Berry and usual choice scary. Even though he had been at the Pentagon report he hasn't been in senior positions here that he is Laguna the National Counterterrorism Center. Optional months for expeditionary attained that the Pentagon was consistent. Secretary. Debt hand. And there are a lot of them within the Pentagon but he had just background a special operations. So I think some are concerned over there. Why he would pride and why the president trump would lead to replace or any glass. Couple months he and keep planning something or did he just want to show he's been charged. But he's not now man to leave scores unsettled but look let's go back to. To what the source of that tension might have to hand that day outside the White House. Lafayette park and then saint John's church with the president brandishing a Bible there that share guessed that in the air. And Defense Secretary with them and then in the days following. It was de vets are desperate as you just said who declined who said he would be opposed to the invoking of the insurrection act which does is the only while way that presidents can send. United States troops under the streets of our cities asked for didn't like until. Q what does this tell you about what presidential did want that day. And hadn't how much tension it cost between the White House and the Defense Department was asked for representing himself for a broader consensus within his. A pentagon responsibilities. I think he large carrier yeah and I think. He kicked the can now bear the airport in Britain opted out of there and lowers those close to apps per cent but it's actually not. I think he did not want to do. Both expert and mentally. It say they completely didn't want to be there in Lafayette park. Literally of course which will be in uniform he didn't camouflage uniform cash. Where I think it was a few days before that on the phone called the governor's. Had had talked about he. The protests and shed that the National Guard neither did dominate and again just heard what their listeners and viewers the National Guard is not active duty. Military attache in what the president was talking about doing it getting our act. Active duty military troops who are not allow out. Take part in any law enforcement because the talks come a target. Onto the street but after that said dominate the battle space he apologized to that as well that it was you know I don't think it's okay. But it was his background his own background in the military that didn't think that way. But once that happened once once anybody publicly agrees with Donald Trump and his administration. They're usually not around for long so in some ways. But that he continued that he would get this many moms. So why did why bother and and I think that is either McCartney charger neck and she's got you know people who disagree but don't. Last month or is there are some military operation. The listen poems Q and Aaron trump wanted to bringing his own maybe not even necessarily military operation when you have she. In it did you yesterday. As secretary Pompeo the secretary states. Park came out more sanctions on Iran that we all know her to control pulled out at bat. Nuclear deal with Iran. Joseph Biden has made it clear he would like to get back into that. I'm sure they would still be negotiations because the world has changed world has moved on and yeah. Yeah that it may not be in the same shake awards before. But. By definitely something bad charm of the Pentagon are concerned about. And our Martha Reza beams and see how history judges. Side defense are desperate as an in subordinate profile in courage somebody in a tight spot thanks very much of that.

