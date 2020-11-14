President Trump in legal, financial jeopardy after leaving office

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the many legal and financial vulnerabilities President Donald Trump faces after his term ends, and whether he can pardon himself before leaving the White House.
7:15 | 11/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump in legal, financial jeopardy after leaving office

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:15","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on the many legal and financial vulnerabilities President Donald Trump faces after his term ends, and whether he can pardon himself before leaving the White House.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"74203191","title":"President Trump in legal, financial jeopardy after leaving office","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-legal-financial-jeopardy-leaving-office-74203191"}