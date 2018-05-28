President Trump touts his accomplishments in Memorial Day tweet about fallen soldiers

More
Hours after claiming on Twitter that fallen soldiers would be proud of his political accomplishments, Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery.
0:44 | 05/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump touts his accomplishments in Memorial Day tweet about fallen soldiers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55492491,"title":"President Trump touts his accomplishments in Memorial Day tweet about fallen soldiers","duration":"0:44","description":"Hours after claiming on Twitter that fallen soldiers would be proud of his political accomplishments, Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery.","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-touts-accomplishments-memorial-day-tweet-fallen-55492491","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.