President Trump's deputy assistant speaks at the 2020 RNC

More
Ja’Ron Smith delivers a speech supporting President Donald Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
4:13 | 08/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump's deputy assistant speaks at the 2020 RNC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:13","description":"Ja’Ron Smith delivers a speech supporting President Donald Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72663375","title":"President Trump's deputy assistant speaks at the 2020 RNC","url":"/Politics/video/president-trumps-deputy-assistant-speaks-2020-rnc-72663375"}