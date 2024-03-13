Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. mulls over running mate choice

Kennedy says New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura lead the pack of potential Vice President candidates. Kennedy will announce his selection March 26th.

March 13, 2024

