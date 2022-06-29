Race to November: Biking with Rep. Val Demings

ABC’s Linsey Davis joins Florida Rep. Val Demings on a bike ride and Demings discusses why she believes flipping Sen. Marco Rubio’s Republican Senate seat is still possible in the red state.

