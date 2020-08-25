Rebecca Friedrichs speaks at 2020 RNC

More
South California elementary school educator Rebecca Friedrichs speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
3:36 | 08/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rebecca Friedrichs speaks at 2020 RNC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:36","description":"South California elementary school educator Rebecca Friedrichs speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72582667","title":"Rebecca Friedrichs speaks at 2020 RNC ","url":"/Politics/video/rebecca-friedrichs-speaks-2020-rnc-72582667"}