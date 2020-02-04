Transcript for Relief payments now to be directed deposited in 2 weeks: Treasury secretary

We need to get money just fault business and American workers and that's what we're doing. The SBA and treasury committed to get this program up and running tomorrow and when Jerve it is says people working round the clock they literally we had both teams working till 4 o'clock. In the morning and start working again tonight we've heard feedback from lenders community banks regional banks and we spent the last 24 hours. Making this system even easier. So this will be up and running tomorrow I encourage all small businesses that have 500. Or fewer people please contact your lenders. Andy FDIC institution will be able to do this any credit union existing SBA lenders and intact lenders. You get the money you get at the same day. Use this to pay your workers please bring your workers back to work if you let them go you have eight weeks plus overhead. This is a very important program. I'm pleased to announce. We are going to raise the interest rates on these loans and again the interest rates paid for is part of the program the part of have to pay this to 1%. We had announced it was going to be fifty basis points we've heard from some. Smaller community banks that their deposit costs even though the government's borrowing at. Three or four basis points this is on average a ninety day allowing to make this attractive for community banks. We've agreed today to raise the interest rates again I think urge everybody. Take out the paycheck protection program. I'm also pleased to report. The economic impact payments. I had previously said this would take us three weeks I'm pleased to report that within two weeks their first payments will be direct deposit. In to taxpayers account and as the president said. Last night the president authorized me to say that anybody who has Social Security recipients. Won't need to file a new tax return and walk out that if we don't have your. Direct deposit information will be putting up a web portal so that you can put that up. It is a very large priority the president has made clear we want to get this money quickly into your hands. I'm also pleased to report that we continue to work closely with the Federal Reserve. We're in the process of designing a new facility that we call the main street lending facility were also looking at facilities for state governments as well. And I'm also pleased to report the employee retention credit it's up and running their first 101000 dollars. Of wages you get a 50%. Credit that's 5000 dollars per person. For everyone who's cap someone. You can immediately get that money you can deduct it from what you owe the IRS immediately if you don't know us money you'll get a refundable tax credit so that is up and running. I'm also pleased to report we have the program up and running we're taking applications from the airlines from the cargo companies and from national security companies.

