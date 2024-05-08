Rep. Greene triggers motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson

Republican Congresswoman from Georgia, Majorie Taylor Greene, forces a vote on the House floor to vacate speaker Mike Johnson from his position.

May 8, 2024

