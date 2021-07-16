Transcript for Rep. Matt Gaetz paying former Epstein lawyer amid sex trafficking investigation

Congress and Maggie its efforts to fight accusations of sex trafficking his campaign is paying thousands in the same lawyer who represented Jeffrey at Seton gates has been. On a nationwide rally toward fund raising since the allegations came out. According to a new campaign finance report his campaign to 181000 dollars on lawyers in June alone. Half of that went to the New York based criminal defense attorney who represented Epstein. Along with drug kingpin helped chopped up.

