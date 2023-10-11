Rep. Steve Scalise nominated for Speakership

ABC News contributor Rachael Bade takes us behind the GOP’s secret ballot vote to nominate majority leader Rep. Steve Scalise to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker.

October 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live