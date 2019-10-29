Transcript for Republican Barbara Comstock talks impeachment inquiry into Trump

More on this and joined now by former two term Republican congresswoman Barbara Comstock also the former chief counsel on the house oversight committee. That during the Clinton teacher Barbara it's great to see Gary Condit I want you to sort of bring us back to ground earth here. Big picture. We're all just over a month into this impeachment inquiry. Where do you think we stand right now do you think Democrats just put together a pretty compelling case and is it a foregone conclusion. They're president trump will be impeached. Well I think. Yeah didn't the Democrats initially. Nancy Pelosi said she wanted this to be a bipartisan process and that is why she has resisted it for so long. But I think unfortunately they started on a very partisan. Tone in Adam sense certainly because of his involvement in previous investigations. And and claims that he had made it certainly seen by Republicans it's very partisan so they're doing hearings in secret not doing a resolution. Not having things public that is Ben problematic so far so now this is a new phase. You're the resolution is just out I haven't had a chance to look at and see how closely it compares to that. Previous Clinton and Nixon impeachment. When Dick Clinton MP certainly done in the ninety's. On we very much try the committee tried to the Judiciary Committee. Really duplicate exactly what the Nixon was. So I think they have for the next 24 year before the rules committee meeting tomorrow they'll be looking at how closely that. That doesn't line up and if there are any amendments that they'll want to do the rules committee. Ranking members Tom call lease on the picture. With Liz Cheney he SA. Very esteemed member highly thought on the Republican side a very reasonable. And season and member who is a good person to Simon's position. And in somebody who's gonna try to keep Republicans together as you've talked about they are protests in the process here that Annan engineering dark what the substance of the allegations that the process. I'm how long does that holes are there any Craxi. I think because of the way they started that procedure is. The Republicans have really been focused on the process. And so they have Democrats kind of gave them I haven't they like I can understand why they didn't have public hearings from the start for example today's hearing. They leaked out the testimony. But then they didn't have a public hearing why not I think it would actually help the Democrats more but I think it's their distrust of the public. And so that is actually help the president and probably kept Republicans on board because of that says that. Oh way now that we're on the cusp of public hearings without sort of disarm a lot of these are pollutants twelve. From my it talking with folks my impression is they're it will not be a lot of breaks. Condit Republicans will hold on this because they feel the entire process is unfair. Hopefully answer will they ever be forced to answer on the substance can they continued his dodge the actual substance here the president asking a foreign government to what I again. You're going to be the issue when they become public hearings and then all of their constituents are going to see it's going to be a TV process because. Even though a lot of these statements have been released people have been sitting down and reading the fifteen bridge statements that you are I are very unfamiliar ended. It's out from a exactly and so not having. That in front of the public. I think is probably. Not band aid you know helpful to the Democrats and is given the Republicans that opportunity. And and I think really you now have any how house. That is very polarized. On this issue but in general last elect Cindy. The moderates and those in the middle are coming out how. How right out right so I think you will see Republicans. And stay together certainly in the rules committee. I'm the house I think that I never house Republican side the people to watch will be. Three the members who might be retiring. Some of that the a lot of those yes and so. But it's it seems like even though it's well stay together on this. Well we have a lot of endured a long way to go all the Democrats trying to rush this through by Christmas and you we were talking before the show about the timeline here in this resolution and Nancy Pelosi just put out there's a lot of talk of minority witnesses. Given Republicans the opportunity to bring people forward. Com and that could draw this out right this could really spoil the timeline if in fact Republicans put people for. Let's let the Republicans want to hear from the whistle blower in some way or another whether that's or surrounded witness or how they do it. Adam says begging off I'm not has been something that I think Republicans. Will focus on. And Nancy. I'm not optimistic we're Christmas well. I think that they can drag out interestingly the Clinton impeachment with on December 19 that's right there's some talk of that might be around that same timeframe right before we are crazy town just as the Iowa Caucuses are getting under way well then the problem in the senate is how'd you know it when you start that willingly be starting that. Are you have to have Jon asks Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts available. And he's looking at this time that's about. Five weeks of testimony and he didn't get you right to sue him we have a long way to go so we will see where comes at great to see thanks for coming in Indonesia conversation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.