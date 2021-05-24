Transcript for Republican county official blasts Arizona election audit

That audit in Arizona Republicans led by former president Donald Trump are moving ahead in their effort to undermine. The legitimacy of the toward each when he election and relieve the democracy as a whole despite all of the evidence today the state senate. In Arizona resumes its audit of votes in Arizona's largest counties Maricopa County. And joining us is one of the local GOP election officials from Maricopa County Stephen richer he's the county recorder. Stephen thanks for being with us on this important story as. Well I. Appreciate it thank you Terry it's probably the first time you that the county recorder on your show. It it has. But you know I should be void the election all the controversy was gonna have a right that we had to depend. On our local election officials Democrat Republican independent because. You are the ones. Who represent the community at the closest level and are proud deduce Sosa were likely to get the right result but let's talk about Maricopa County two point one million ballots. President Biden Joseph Biden won more by more than 45000. Votes. This audit overseen by a company called cyber Ninja's despite the fact of the results were already audit that no fraud found so. Why is this happening and what's your assessment. A Powell this audit is being handled. It's happening not because the evidence bears it. All the tests came back clean the parties themselves oversaw a B came count auditing of 47000. Plus votes. Those votes match what the machines tabulated 100%. There is no reason. Legitimate reason that would have prompted this audit bell lot of people settle what do you care. What is the matter we take one more look and if that had been done by a professional company. Then I think there would have been some merit to that. But just as you might say I'm okay with somebody looking at my taxes but not if it's somebody who's. Unprofessional. Inexperienced. Conspiracy theory believe big and somebody who's already altitude say that your taxes are bad. They might think twice about having that person looking taxes. So this is not in your judgment. The right Doug company to do this even if you wanted to do it that there's something they have no experience and they are doing it the right way. Correct and the frustrated bit is that. Some professional legitimate companies didn't make bids to the Arizona said it is due this work we wouldn't welcome back. Are well. We're also hearing is accusation from president truck and that state the state autos Twitter account. Repeated by Republicans are Nash Republicans mad gates margins Heather green these conspiracy thirst. They're saying that America open caddie database. Has been deleted. And we did notice your tweet. You said quote this is unhinged we can't indulge these insane lies any longer so. What are the facts here. So this. Where this cross the line for me. I ran on the platform of making their numerical county recorders office Horry again as boring as I can possibly make it I wanted to stay on the sidelines what do they out of this will win the good workers of Maricopa County or my friends my teammates my staff. Are accused of unlawfully destroying evidence under my watch then I had. Have to say something and as I was ordered that email wrong. The former president are looking at it. And I was sitting there at work in which we have access to a lot of these databases that same ones that were just Celeste destroyed. And I said that's that's tantamount to tell me that the pencil sitting on my desk right crummy does not exist. It's. It is hard to follow for those of us from out of state and around the country but it's concerning. And concerning obviously for you. We did notice the board of supervisors there look looking at pursuing legal claims. Over these false accusations you were involved a letter that went out to the state senate president. Asking that all documents are preserved now that that's a fire bell look well shot across their bow I should say well what's your goal at this point. Well articles to defend ourselves if the otters want to look for bamboo paper behind it they wanna use UV lights. Why I don't think they'll convince anyone of about the validity of her efforts. That's one thing it's entirely different in huge using us a breaking the law and not just that she's not the mayor which they didn't. They didn't from eight and not honestly run Twitter account. On Wednesday evening without asking any questions that without saying this hasn't been thoroughly researched or we're gonna head juror gets a little leaguer. Root out there and so now the county is looking at pursuit of predatory cling out the auditors are. Back then they didn't really welcome back so we're not happy with where that. Stephen your a Republican an Arizona Republican party of gold water in the state of gold water. There are those people around the country who looking at this audit and at other actions by the Republican Party and worried. About the Republican party's commitment. To ordinary democracy when one person gets more votes in the other person that person went. Is there something to be concerned about when it comes to the Republican party's commitment to our American democracy. We yeah. A healthy two party system I'm a proud Republican. A debate Barry Goldwater means a lot to me and I hope that we can get back to having a healthy Republican Party that recognizes the Bolivian American political process and that welcome vigorously and I mean you're mentioning issues such as the Israeli Palestinian conflict or George Bush these are weighty issues that both parties need to be. Or edit what party is his beat gets so well over election that happened seven months ago at this point and talking about bamboo fibers. Ballots on him from South Korea. Don't think that's or political rock. This it didn't quite know what other people Americo Cook County saying about this it are they supporting it what do they want. You know I get a lot of correspondence from both sides some people saying you know thank you very much other people saying what's your political calculation. And that is so dumb bounding to meet that some people ask me. It would it would hurry balancing this well polls are looking at this nothing to do with politics this is nothing to do with polls are doing what I think is right. Are doing what I think is artists and I'm gonna spend my staff. It doesn't have anything to do politics in the fact that so many people ask me about that is disappointing end in is not a good time for our political risk. Horse. All right Stephen richer the county recorder in Maricopa County one of those election officials across the country in whom we place our trust. On the front lines of counting the votes. Thanks for explaining what's going on there. Thank you very much for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.