Republican to introduce transgender bathroom ban at the US Capitol

Rep. Nancy Mace, Republican of South Carolina, said on Monday that she will be introducing a measure to ban transgender women from using biological women’s restrooms at the U.S. Capitol.

November 19, 2024

