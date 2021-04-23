Transcript for Republicans offer counterproposal to Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan

President Biden is set to reveal his next big agenda item and he says he'll pay for it was a major tax hike for the wealthy. It comes as Republicans put toward a counteroffer to Biden's two trillion dollar infrastructure plan. The GOP framework would cost an estimated 568. Billion dollars and focuses. On traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges airports and public transit it would not cover funding for electric vehicles housing. And other priorities in Biden's plan. Senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce has more on Biden's next move hey merry. Diane the president is now set to unveil the second part of his ambitious and costly infrastructure plan this is expected to focus on child care. An education things like family leave universal pre K and tuition free. Community college we are told the president will outline the deet tails and there's. During his big address next week before congress these are measures that the White House or first it was human infrastructure and his plan is expected to cost at least. Another trillion dollars now to pay for all of this the president is reportedly going to propose a major tax increase on the most wealthy. And wealthy investors the White House isn't talking about the details or specifics just yet they say this is all still in flux what they are stressing the president's commitment not to raise taxes on anyone making less than 400000 dollars a year. But Diane this is likely to face of stiff opposition from Republicans over on Capitol Hill who have made it clear there against these kinds of tax increases. RA members in Washington Forrest thanks very. Here's or watching in Washington today 11:20 AM eastern First Lady Jill Biden will be in saint Michael's Arizona where she'll visit students from across the Navajo Nation. 11:30 AM eastern white house Press Secretary gen stop people pulled her daily press briefing recently joined by interior secretary Depp Colin. And it's you 45 PM eastern president Biden will meet virtually with senior leaders from the department of the.

