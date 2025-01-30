RFK Jr. says he would rescind rule over transgender discrimination

Sen. Josh Hawley asked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. if he would rescind a rule issued under the Biden admin over transgender discrimination. Kennedy said he would, adding, “That rule is anti-science.”

January 30, 2025

