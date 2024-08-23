Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expected to suspend presidential campaign

Galen Druke, host of the 538 politics podcast, breaks down how Kennedy dropping out could impact the race and what an endorsement might do for former President Trump.

August 23, 2024

