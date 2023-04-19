Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launches long-shot presidential bid as a Democrat

The anti-vaccine activist and attorney from the famed political Kennedy family, announced on Wednesday that he is running for president in 2024 as a Democrat.

April 19, 2023

