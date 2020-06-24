Transcript for Roger Stone was ‘treated differently’ due to Trump relationship: Zelinsky

Mrs. Lewinsky. Who had testified. Oh. Good afternoon Sherman now there ranking member Jordan and members of the community. In north your subpoena I'm here today to testify. About the United States for Roger Stone. I apologize for not appearing before you in person. And I think the committee for allowing you to a pure remotely to day for family reasons I should not risk infection. As the chairman mentioned I'm privileged passenger as an assistant United States attorney a nonpartisan. Career prosecutor. Our job it to see that justice is done in every case. Without the year worked taper. Without party. Or politics. It than usual for prosecutor like myself to testify about criminal case has outlined for adjournment written remarks. There may be reasons in my testimony will therefore be limited in numbers. The department of justice's cleared meet today to discuss matters related to the Roger Stone and let me now turn to the stone case. The first thing that every AUS they learned. That we treat every defendant equally and there. In the United States of America. We do not prosecute people based on politics and we don't cut in the rate based on politics. I. But that wasn't what happened here. Roger Stone was treated differently because of politics. At the time of these events. February of two thousand twenties I was a career assist in the United States attorney I am proud to be now. I wasn't privy to discussions of political leadership the department of justice and what happened is based on to Phoenix when I saw. A lot on her. What I Saul. Roger Stone was being treated differently from every other front. He received breaks that are in my experience. On heard. And all the more so for a defendant in his circumstances. A defendant lied to congress. Remained un repentant. Who made threats against it judge and a witness in his case. And what I heard repeatedly. With that this leniency with happening because of stones relationship to the president. That the acting US attorney for the District of Columbia. Mistress she's happy pressure. From the highest levels of the department justice. And at a construction costs were based on political and operations and I was poll that the acting US attorney was given to the break. He was afraid the president United States. I believe that was wrong and together axle line prosecutors immediately. And repeatedly that's. Unfortunately. Our objections were not heated. First pressure to reduce municipal sentencing guidelines calculation for mr. stone without any clear equal rationale for doings. When we refuse to go along. We were instructed instead to disregard the god. It's entirely. To recommend an unspecified. Cents lower sentence for mr. stone. I was told the to the best of anyone's recollection such a recommendation. There's never been made by the fraud and Pope corruption section the United States attorney's office. When we again refused we were told we could be fired if we didn't go along. And notified the office but I intend to withdraw from the case rather than file a memo that was the result corporal or political pressure. And while all this was happening. I was repeatedly told the department actions were not based on the law or the facts but rather on political considerations. Mr. stone's political relationships. And acting US Trie was afraid of the press. Shortly after Wright from the office of my intent to withdraw. Office leadership changed its position and allowed us to file sentencing memorandum properly calculating the guidelines but seeking guideline sentence. We filed a memo her nothing that he. The 2:48 AM that morning. The president tweeted that the sentencing memo was horrible and very unfair and cannot allow this miscarriage of justice. Late actor Mueller the department was going to issue new sentencing memorandum. Missed characterizing the application of the sentencing guidelines. And asking for an open ended downward departure for mr. stone. We're not allowed to feed and new proposed memo. We weren't even told. Bright in. At this point I made the difficult choice to resign from the case but my assignment in the US attorney's office. In DC I resigned because following or orders piloted the oath I swore when I took my job. Too because. The concern is not the fifth mister Childress. Not here to critics side. Sentence or recent up process the Department of Justice treated Roger Stone differently from everyone else. And I was told the the department Roger Stone a break because of its relationship to the president. I take no satisfaction. Publicly criticizing the actions of the Department of Justice or spent most among people career. I have always bad and ivory and proud to be an assistant United States attorney it pains me to describe these. It touched Jackson fit in this case. Deal naps between Sudan. To tree.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.