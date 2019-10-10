Transcript for 2 Rudy Giuliani associates arrested on campaign finance charges

Left harness and Igor fruit meant to men who reportedly helped the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in his efforts to get Ukrainian officials to investigate Joseph Biden and his son hunter. Ar rested last night at Dulles international airport. As they were trying to leave the country according to a Department of Justice official the indictment shows the two were charged for allegedly violating campaign finance laws by trying to funnel one to two million dollars from a Russian national to US politicians at the state and federal level. They saw political influence. Not only to advance their own financial interest but to advance the political interest of at least one foreign official. A Ukrainian government official who sought the dismissal. Of the US ambassador to Ukraine. Chance legal team tells ABC news as the indictment makes clear neither the president nor the campaign were aware of these allegations. Today for imminent pardons were also subpoenaed by house Democrats for documents and testimony. Giuliani was not named in the indictment and has not immediately responded to EBC's request for comment on these arrests. The Giuliani was set peanut earlier this week by house Democrats who are seeking documents related to Ukraine. Giuliani's been involved up to his neck and in this entire mess this as a new Fox News poll shows 51% of registered voters now say they want to see the president impeached and removed from office while the Ukrainian president continues to insist. There was no blackmail and that's a life phone call he had with president trump this. I'm constantly laws in las. We've was a school. Tomorrow congress expects the former ambassador to Ukraine who was removed by the top administration to show up for a deposition. It would still unclear whether the State Department might try to block her testimony. In as secretary ABC news Washington.

