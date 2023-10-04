Running Mates: Karen Pence

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former second lady Karen Pence about her husband Mike Pence’s 2024 campaign and how their faith and family have shaped them.

October 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live