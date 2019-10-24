Ruth Bader Ginsburg wins $1M prize

The award is given to "thinkers whose ideas have profoundly shaped human self-understanding and advancement in a rapidly changing world," according to a statement from the Berggruen Institute.
Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is officially a million dollar thinker. Our Prejean has been awarded a one million dollar prize for philosophy and culture it's out each year to fingers he's ideas it profoundly shaped human self understanding. And dancing in a rapidly changing world. It's like her work in the 1970s with the women's rights project the money will go to a charity or a nonprofit. A justice Ginsburg shorts.

