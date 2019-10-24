Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg wins $1M prize

Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is officially a million dollar thinker. Our Prejean has been awarded a one million dollar prize for philosophy and culture it's out each year to fingers he's ideas it profoundly shaped human self understanding. And dancing in a rapidly changing world. It's like her work in the 1970s with the women's rights project the money will go to a charity or a nonprofit. A justice Ginsburg shorts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.