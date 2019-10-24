-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Bill Clinton recall 'very easy' first conversation
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg wins $1M prize
-
Now Playing: Trump’s special envoy to Syria contradicts ‘big success’ claim
-
Now Playing: Mark Zuckerberg under fire on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Trump slams 'do nothing Democrats' at energy conference
-
Now Playing: Republicans storm secure hearing room
-
Now Playing: President Trump declares victory in Syria
-
Now Playing: Trump lawyers head to appeals court over president's subpoenaed tax returns
-
Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters slams Zuckerberg over political ads
-
Now Playing: Top U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor details Trump Ukraine call
-
Now Playing: Diplomat says investigations tied to Ukraine aid
-
Now Playing: Trump faces backlash over 'lynching' tweet
-
Now Playing: Amid Turkey-Russia deal, fate of Kurd civilians in the balance
-
Now Playing: US diplomat links Trump to order to withhold aid to Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Trump calls impeachment inquiry a ‘lynching’
-
Now Playing: Trump condemned for tweet calling impeachment probe 'a lynching'
-
Now Playing: Beto O’ Rourke talks Trump administration's immigration policies
-
Now Playing: Facebook takes on election interference
-
Now Playing: Backlash against Trump's 'lynching' tweet
-
Now Playing: US government plans to collect DNA from asylum seekers