SCOTUS deals blow to two states' attempts to cut Planned Parenthood funding

The Supreme Court today dealt a blow to two states' attempts to hamstring Planned Parenthood clinics by disqualifying them from public Medicaid funds.
0:24 | 12/11/18

The Supreme Court has dealt a setback to those who want to defund Planned Parenthood. The court refusing to hear appeals from candidates in Louisiana which want to strip Medicaid money from Planned Parenthood even though money is not used for abortions. Chief Justice John Roberts and justice Brent Cavanaugh sided with liberals on the court in choosing not to hear the case. Justice Clarence Thomas accused his colleagues of ducking the case for political reasons.

